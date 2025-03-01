Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has opened up about the worrying symptoms he experienced before he was hospitalised for two months and diagnosed with bipolar disease.

The star was diagnosed with bipolar shortly after being admitted to hospital in November 2023. Now, 58-year-old Blumenthal has said he experienced hallucinations and suffered suicidal thoughts prior to this.

He told GB News hosts Nana Akua and Ben Leo: “I ended up being hospitalised and I ended up being diagnosed with it within a few days of being in hospital. I was in hospital for two months and I came out around 13 months ago.

Describing how bipolar manifested itself in him, he said: “Before the diagnosis, there were many things. I thought the TV was talking to me and I was hallucinating stuff. I had suicidal thoughts. The upside is the grandiosities. It’s somewhere between Superman and Jesus Christ, you think of saving the world and loving everybody, and then it all comes crashing down.

“I thought everything was normal. It’s only now that I have come out of the other side and I can look back and see some character traits. My patience levels were almost non-existent. I’m a lot more patient now. I was talking very quickly. It’s not just the effect on myself, it’s the effect on people around me and loved ones.”

Simon Kitchen from Bipolar UK also spoke on the programme and urged viewers to head to their website to learn more about the key symptoms of the disease. According to the charity, the mental health condition is an episodic disorder which causes drastic changes in mood and energy.

They say it has the highest risk of suicide of any mental health condition. It is estimated at least 500,000 people in the UK are undiagnosed. The charity also says more than one million adults in the UK have the disorder, about 30 per cent more than the number of people with dementia.

Blumenthal is working with the charity to raise awareness of the condition. “I realised that there are people who aren’t as lucky as me who have a platform to talk about it and deal with the stigma,” he said.

Bipolar disorder affects approximately one in every 100 people at some point in their lives. Those living with the condition often experience extreme mood swings, ranging from deep depression, where they feel very low and lethargic, to periods of mania, where they feel 'high' and overactive. According to the NHS, unlike typical mood swings, these extremes can last for several weeks, significantly impacting daily life.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.