Mark Dolan, the former GB News presenter, has broken his silence following his dismissal from the network, revealing it “took minutes” for the channel to sack him.

In a pre-recorded YouTube video launching his new channel, The Mark Dolan Show, Dolan addressed his departure, denied responsibility for controversies surrounding Dan Wootton, and expressed his plans for an uncensored and independent future.

He however did not detail the reason behind his dismissal from the channel.

Dolan, who joined GB News in 2021, said he had been proud of his time at the channel but was clear that his exit was not voluntary. “Let me tell you, leaving GB News was not my choice - I was fired. It took minutes, let me tell you. They did it nicely,” he said. Despite his dismissal, he thanked the network for the opportunity, saying: “It is a terrific company with a great culture on-air and off.”

He also acknowledged the controversies he sparked during his tenure, including live stunts such as chopping up a face mask, flinging vegan bacon around the studio, and lighting a cigarette on air. He claimed these acts were part of his trademark approach to pushing boundaries. “That’s what I’m like. That’s what I do best,” he said.

Dolan directly addressed claims that he bore responsibility for the fallout surrounding Dan Wootton and Lawrence Fox, following Fox’s inappropriate comments about a female journalist. Wootton’s suspension and eventual departure created turmoil at GB News, with Dolan stepping in to present Wootton’s show during the controversy. This led to many accusing him of backstabbing Wootton.

Dolan defended his role, saying: “Blaming me for what happened is like blaming the pedestrian watching a car crash unfold.” He added, “I didn’t hesitate at the time in saying what Lawrence Fox did was wrong. However, did the punishment fit the crime for both men? I have my doubts.”

Wootton recently accused Dolan of “throwing him under the bus” and being “management’s b****” at GB News, a claim Dolan dismissed. “Let me be clear: I am nobody’s b****. But if I am, then the b**** is back,” he said.

Dolan also expressed frustration with being restricted by GB News management, which he said often held him back. “I won’t be restricted by the constraints of a TV or radio show with four ad breaks an hour and no management holding me back suggesting that this time I might have gone too far,” he said. This frustration, he explained, motivated his move to YouTube, where he plans to operate with complete creative freedom.

Dolan used the video to unveil his new project, The Mark Dolan Show, promising it will be his “most fearless programme ever.” He highlighted the freedom of creating content without oversight from Ofcom or network management, pledging to deliver “unshackled, uncensored, unapologetic, and unlimited” content.

“Now, those monologues will be punchier, edgier, naughtier, and braver,” Dolan said. He also thanked the thousands of supporters who reached out after his dismissal, including figures from broadcasting and politics.