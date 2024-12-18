As Prince Andrew gets set to miss the Royal Family’s pre-Christmas lunch, could he and Sarah Ferguson remarry?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

18th Dec 2024
According to royal sources, the Duke of York’s ex-wife Sarah Ferugson has helped him make the decision to not attend the Royal Family’s pre-Christmas lunch.

As King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family get ready for Christmas, there will be a noticeable absence from their festivities, Prince Andrew. King Charles’s younger brother Prince Andrew will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham.

High Court restrictions were recently lifted on an alleged Chinese spy with links to the Duke of York and he has now been named as Yang Tengbo.

Yang Tengbo made a statement which read: “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

Yang Tengo went on to say that “When relations are good, and Chinese investment is sought, I am welcome in the UK. “When relations sour, an anti-China stance is taken, and I am excluded.”

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said previously that “The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.

“The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”

Although Sarah Ferguson joined her former husband Prince Andrew and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for the traditional Christmas walk to the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, she also will not attend.

Could Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew ever remarry? The couple kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day on July 23, 1986. Photo: Derek Hudson/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Could Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew ever remarry? The couple kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day on July 23, 1986. Photo: Derek Hudson/Getty Images | Getty Images

It has also been reported that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be part of the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations either as Princess Beatrice was set to spend Christmas with her husband’s family Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Sardinia, but royal commentator Ingrid Seward told the Daily Telegraph that she may change her mind and said: “Somehow or other, I think that Fergie and Andrew will be with Beatrice, Edo and the kids, either at Royal Lodge or the in-laws.”

It has also been reported that Princess Eugenie will not be with the royals at Christmas as she is said to be spending the festive period with her in-laws.

Could Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson remarry?

In a recent article with The Sunday Times, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York said: “I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew.” She also went on to say that “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”

Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferugson in 1986 and despite divorcing ten years later, the couple have remained incredibly close and still live together at Royal Lodge, in the heart of Windsor Great Park.

