Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not join King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas
According to reports, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not be part of the Royal Family’s Christmas at Sandringham. High Court restrictions were lifted on an alleged Chinese spy with links to the Duke of York and he has now been named as Yang Tengbo.
Yang Tengbo has made a statement which read: “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”
Yang Tengo went on to say that “When relations are good, and Chinese investment is sought, I am welcome in the UK. “When relations sour, an anti-China stance is taken, and I am excluded.”
A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said previously that “The Duke of York followed advice from HMG and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.
“The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed. He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security.”
Since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew has joined the rest of the Royal Family on Christmas morning. In 2023, Sarah Ferguson made a surprise appearance by joining her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with ex-husband Prince Andrew for the traditional Christmas walk to the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.
