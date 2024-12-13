Catherine, Princess of Wales was recently joined by the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for her fourth Together At Christmas carol service that was held at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has had one of her most challenging years to date after dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Since completing her treatment four months ago, she has been making a gradual return to royal duties.

However, she spoke of “challenging times” and how she “didn’t know” what this year would bring as she made a rare public appearance at her annual Christmas carol service. She was heard telling singer Paloma Faith that “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year I’ve just had.”

When Paloma Faith replied: “the unplanned”, Kate said: “The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times.”

As speculation continues over whether Catherine, Princess of Wales will return to full royal duties in 2025, a source reportedly close to the Palace told People magazine that “She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, (R) arrives with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) to Buckingham Palace before the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

People magazine also reported that the source close to the royal household said: “Life-threatening illnesses bring a reconsideration of priorities. She and William have always made it clear that family is the most important thing.”

The insider also said: “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged. She is a different person now.”

A family friend told People that she “is not back to normal,” but there are signs of “light at the end of the tunnel.” People magazine also reported that “ a second source close to the household adds, “She has to get back on top of it. And she will if she is left alone to work it out for herself.”

In September 2024, in a moving video by Will Warr, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she would be returning to public duties in the coming months after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

In the video, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”