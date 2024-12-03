Catherine, Princess of Wales was joined her husband, Prince William and King Charles in a welcoming ceremony for the Emir of Qatar as he begins a two-day visit to the UK hosted by the King.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Queen Camilla was forced to miss the ceremonial ceremony for the Emir of Qatar in honour of his state visit due to the ‘lingering side effects’ of a chest infection’ it is believed she joined her husband King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales for lunch.

Queen Camilla is also expected to be present for the state banquet later tonight, She has now revealed that her chest infection was a "form of pneumonia".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, although King Charles and Prince William will be in attendance for the dinner, Catherine, Princess of Wales will not be present.

For the occasion of the Emir of Qatar’s state visit, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a recycled Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, a beret hat by Sahar Millinery, Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a Chanel Calfskin bag and Burgundy Gianvito Rossi Rymes leather boots that are reportedly a new purchase.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined her husband, Prince William for the state visit of the Emir of Qatar. Photo: Joshua Brandwood | Joshua Brandwood

What was the hidden meaning behind Kate Middleton’s outfit?

The choice of colour was significant as the main colour of the Qatar flag is maroon, the same colour as Catherine, Princess of Wales’s outfit.

How many wives does the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have?

Catherine, Princess of Wales met Sheikha Jawaher, the first of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s wives at the ceremonial ceremony. He married his first wife Jawaher in 2005 and they had four children together. He wed Sheika Al-Anoud in 2009 and they have five children. He has four children with Sheikha Noora and they wed in 2014. In total, he has thirteen children, seven sons and six daughters.