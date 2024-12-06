Catherine, Princess of Wales was photographed arriving alone for her ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service.

As expected, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a festive colour for her Christmas carol service and opted for a red Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat with a black bow on the collar. I adore red (I am wearing it today) and bows, so it is no surprise I am a fan of this look.

It was possible to get a glimpse of her outfit under her coat and it looked like she might be either wearing a tartan skirt or dress, she accessorised with black boots. Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales sent a message where she said that Christmas is a moment of “celebration and joy” and also said it was an “opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

A closer look at Catherine, Princess of Wales's beautiful festive look for the Christmas carol service. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, also added that “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year.” It is expected that the Princess of Wales’s husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining her later.

For the first Christmas carol concert she hosted, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a scarlet red Beau Tie long coat by Catherine Walker. She accessorised with a handbag from Miu Miu. In 2022, Catherine Princess of Wales was also joined by her sister Pippa and husband James Matthews plus Zara and Mike Tindall. On this occasion, she wore a burgundy Eponine London midi coat.

Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for winter white and chose a custom coat by menswear tailor Chris Kerr, white trousers by Holland Cooper and a Strathberry Mosaic Nano bag in Vanilla.