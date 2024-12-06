Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to be joined by her husband Prince William for her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol service, which is taking place from Westminster Abbey.

Without question, it has been an incredibly difficult year for Catherine, Princess of Wales when it comes to her health. However, she has no doubt been looking forward to hosting her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol service on December 6. Kensington Palace said the service will 'shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities'.

For the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol service, Catherine, Princess of Wales teamed up with illustrator Charlie Mackesy, who designed the cover of the Order of Service. For those of you who are not familiar with Charlie Macksey, his poignant and inspirational quotes and illustrations have comforted people around the world and he published his book ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ in 2019.

The synopsis for Charlie Macksey’s ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’on Amazon reads: “Enter the world of Charlie's four unlikely friends, discover their story and their most important life lessons,” and Love Actually’s Richard Curtis described it as a “wonderful work of art and a wonderful window into the human heart.’

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to be joined by her husband Prince William for her ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol service, as well as her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is also likely to be supported by her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

The ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol service will be televised on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

In March 2024, Catherine Princess of Wales released a video message where she revealed that she was having preventative chemotherapy after cancer had been detected in tests.

Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that it was not known it was cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January. She said: "However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales also spoke about the impact on her family and revealed that "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She also said that "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

In September 2024, in a moving video by Will Warr, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she would be returning to public duties in the coming months after completing her chemotherapy treatment. In the video, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has favoured festive colours such as white and red.

For the first Christmas carol concert she hosted, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a scarlet red Beau Tie long coat by Catherine Walker. She accessories with a handbag from Miu Miu. In 2022, Catherine Princess of Wales was also joined by her sister Pippa and husband James Matthews plus Zara and Mike Tindall. On this occasion, she wore a burgundy Eponine London midi coat.

Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for winter white and chose a custom coat by menswear tailor Chris Kerr, white trousers by Holland Cooper and a Strathberry Mosaic Nano bag in Vanilla.