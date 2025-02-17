The cause of death for a South Korean actress found dead in her home has been confirmed.

As previously reported by NationalWorld over the weekend, the Bloodhounds star was found unresponsive in her home by a friend in Seoul on Sunday, February 16. Authorities were alerted an an investigation was launched.

Kim was regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young actresses, starting her film career at the age of nine. She gained recognition for her breakout role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, for which she won the award for best new actress at the Korean Film Awards.

She went on to star in the 2012 thriller The Neighbour, as well a host of TV shows such as The Villagers and Leverage. According to IMDB, she had been working on an upcoming movie called Metal Revolver Juvenile Incident, which is currently in post-production.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Korean police now believe her death to be suicide. An official said: “We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide.”

Kim’s career took a downturn in 2022 following a drunk driving incident - after which she struggled to land new roles.

Samaritans run a helpline which is open day and night, 365 days a year, on 116 123. It can also be emailed at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.