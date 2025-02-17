A Hollywood war movie star and action hero has died at the age of 69, a co-star has confirmed.

Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket, died in hospital last week.

According to TMZ, Howard passed away on Friday in a Las Vegas hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, he had been in hospital for several weeks with respiratory issues.

Paying tribute to Howard in a post on X, former co-star Matthew Modine described him as someone who was dedicated not only to his craft, but to supporting the American military.

Modine said: “Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces. He became famous for his role of Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

“His portrayal gave him a unique entree into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America.

“May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace.”

Alongside his message, Modine shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film featuring Howard with the “Lusthog Squad,” which included himself, Sal Lopez, Gary Landon Mills, and Adam Baldwin. “We’re being lit by fire in this photo. We went to this source of warmth because the winter of 1985 was particularly freezing,” he added.

Born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, Howard later moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. He appeared in several popular television shows, including Cagney & Lacey, The A-Team, MacGyver, Magnum, P.I., and The Outsiders. His final credited role was in the 1999 series Crusade, according to IMDb.

On the big screen, Howard shared the spotlight with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, starring alongside Clint Eastwood in Sudden Impact (1983), James Caan in Alien Nation (1988), and Charles Bronson in Death Wish II (1982).