Gay adult film star, Tim Kruger, has died aged 44.

Real name Marcel Bonn, the founder of gay porn site TimTales, reportedly died due to a "tragic, yet simple accident at home."

The news of Kruger's passing was announced through a statement shared on social media and on the official blog of TimTales.com. The statement read:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger. To the public, he was the ultimate ginger porn star; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide.

“Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.

“I am aware that you all will have countless questions, but this is all the information I have to share right now. I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy. Thank you. Rest peacefully, my love. There will never be another one like you."

The statement did not specify an author, but the mention of Kruger as "a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years" suggests it was written by his longtime partner, Grobes Geraet.

After debuting in the adult film industry in 2006, he co-founded TimTales with Geraet in 2009. Over the years, the site grew to become one of the most recognised platforms for gay adult films.