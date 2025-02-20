The recent death of 24-year-old actress Kim Sae-ron on February 16 has reignited discussions about the relentless scrutiny and cyberbullying faced by celebrities in the East Asian country.

The Netflix’s Bloodhounds actress, who had stepped back from the public eye following a 2022 DUI incident that resulted in her struggling to land new roles, was found dead in her Seoul home, with authorities considering it a suicide.

The incident is not isolated. In November 2024, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in Seoul at the age of 39, in what was also considered a suicide, after police found a suicide note at the scene.

In 2023, K-pop idol Moonbin from ASTRO, died at a young age of 25 after he was found dead in his Seoul home, with authorities suggesting suicide as the probable cause.

Experts point to a combination of factors, including the unforgiving nature of "cancel culture," invasive media practices, and the immense pressure to maintain an idealised public image. The intense scrutiny and lack of privacy leave many artists vulnerable, with limited avenues for mental health support.

Here are some South Korean celebrities who have taken their lives in recent years, prompting calls for a systemic change within the entertainment industry.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information

1 . Kim Sae-ron (Died February 16, 2025) South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron died after being found unresponsive at home and police contributed her death to suicide. | Visual China Group via Getty Ima Photo: South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron died after being found unresponsive at home and police contributed her death to suicide. Share

2 . Song Jae-rim (Died November 14, 2024) Actor Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment at the age of 39, in what was also considered a suicide, after police found a suicide note at the scene. | jaelim_song/Instagram Share

3 . Moonbin (Died April 19, 2023) Moonbin was found dead at his home in the Gangnam District of Seoul at the age of 25 after failing to attend rehearsals. Police said there were no signs of foul play. | Getty Images Share