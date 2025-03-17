The family of a deaf TikTok star who died after ingesting poison, has said she was “failed” by mental health services, despite repeatedly reaching out for help before her death.

Imogen Nunn, 25, who had over 780,000 followers and raised awareness about mental health and hearing disabilities, died in Brighton, East Sussex, on New Year’s Day 2023.

At an inquest on Monday in Horsham, her mother, Louise Sutherland, said her daughter had been let down by the services meant to protect her.

“Ray and I believe that Immy felt hopeless and let down by the time of her death, and that she was failed,” a statement read on behalf of her parents said. “Immy didn’t want to die, but she was exhausted from fighting desperately for the help she needed.”

The inquest heard that Imogen - known as "Immy" - had alerted mental health workers about her suicidal thoughts and the lethal chemicals she had purchased online more than a month before her death.

On November 23, 2022, she contacted her support worker at the Deaf Adult Community Team (DACT) at South West London and St George’s NHS Trust, saying she had “bought something online that she planned to take to end her life.”

She also mentioned a “pro-choice suicide forum” but did not receive immediate mental health intervention. On December 29, after spending Christmas with her parents, Imogen harmed herself and went to A&E at Royal Sussex County Hospital with a wound on her arm.

She texted her care coordinator at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, begging for help: “I’m simply having the worst few months, and I think I need to be admitted to a ward with sign language. I cannot look after myself anymore. I can easily go into the last resort, and I don’t want to.”

Despite this, she was left alone in the emergency room and left before being seen by a hospital mental health team.

The next day, December 30, she told her psychologist she “did not feel safe” and had “a plan to kill herself” but claimed she no longer had the poison. She agreed to admission into a mental health crisis facility, but her care coordinator never met her as planned, and the admission never happened.

Her family believes her death was entirely preventable. Her mother said: “We believe that Immy’s death was avoidable, and that had appropriate actions been taken in response to the numerous times Immy contacted professionals she trusted asking for help, she would still be alive today.”

Imogen, who was born profoundly deaf, had struggled with mental health issues since the age of 14. She was detained under the Mental Health Act in 2018 and spent nearly four years as an inpatient at Springfield Hospital’s ward for deaf adults in south-west London.

Following her discharge in September 2021, she moved to Brighton, but by mid-2022, her mental health had begun to deteriorate again. Her father, Ray Nunn, described her as a “rainbow” who had a “special aura”.

“If you had the pleasure to meet Immy, you would have met the most gentle, kind, and genuine young lady—someone filled only with love, who cared deeply for her family.”

The inquest is now examining the care Imogen received from September 2022, including the police welfare check on November 23, 2022.

A Canadian chef, Kenneth Law, is currently facing a murder trial in Canada after allegedly selling toxic chemicals to people worldwide who later took their own lives. Authorities have linked dozens of deaths in the UK to him. However, how Imogen obtained the poison is subject to a separate police investigation and will not form part of the inquest.

Her mother paid tribute to her daughter, saying: “She was the most beautiful, kind, gentle, and loving daughter. Our whole world is broken by her death.”