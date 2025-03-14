A TikTok star's husband has been seized by police after her bullet-riddled body was found in a pool of blood beside his car.

Victim Meltem Menteseli, 33, was found dead in the street in Bozdogan, in Aydin province, Turkey, on March 11, with 13 empty bullet shells beside her corpse.

Meltem Menteseli, 33, poses in undated photo. She was found murdered next to her husband's car in Aydin, Turkey | Newsflash/NX

It was later confirmed that the mum-of-four, who had more than 30,000 followers on TikTok where she shared clips of her daily rural life, had died from an assassin-style single shot to her head.

Police arrested Meltem's 40-year-old lumberjack husband, named only as R.M., and two other suspects identified as B.G. and F.B.

A fourth suspect named as M.E., 38, is said to be on the run.

City mayor Galip Ozel said on social media: "The brutal killing of a woman has caused a deep wound in all of our hearts as a society. There is no excuse for violence against women and it is never acceptable. We are aware that women's lives are precious, and we will continue to fight violence against women and raise voices for this purpose."

