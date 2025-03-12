A former top Japanese porn star has reportedly converted to Islam in the holy month of Ramadan and has been spotted visiting a mosque in Malaysia.

Kae Asakura, better known as Rae Lil Black, who has over 2.2 million Instagram followers alone, announced in February to her fans that she has found a new religion after "feeling lost" for years.

She shared a video online of herself eating food on March 2 with the caption: "Happy first Iftar of my life!"

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lil Black poses left, in an old photo and right, after converting to Islam | @raelilblack/Newsflash/NX

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal after sundown that Muslims eat during Ramadan. The short clip shows Asakura wearing a simple black hijab while she eats her food.

After her trip to Malaysia, which is primarily Muslim, in October 2024, she said that she had been "welcomed with open arms" and was apparently taken with the locals' faith and culture.

Rae spoke to Singaporean host and podcaster Dzar Ismail and opened up about her conversion to Islam. She said that she was in Malaysia last year and wanted to understand more about the religion, so she visited mosques in Kuala Lumpur.

She said that thanks to the help of a number of people as well as YouTube videos, she learnt how to pray and eventually, after trial and error, began getting them right and she now prays five times a day.

She said: "I decided to pray because I wanted to get help from something 'bigger and powerful'. After I did, I felt so, so light. I feel like I have less worry if I keep praying."

But Asakura said that she also faced backlash after her conversion to Islam, with reports saying that the announcement cost her one million followers.

But she does not mind, saying that her newfound belief system has brought her closer to her family. She said: “I spoke to my dad twice a year, previously. Now, I speak to my parents more, catching up with them.”

Asakura also said that she had not been paying attention to her career for about five years and that there were still unpublished adult videos she had filmed about a year ago that may or may not be released in the future. She said that it was up to the company she filmed the videos with to decide whether or not to release them.

But she warned: "This might cause people to think I'm still active, when I am not."

Asakura said that she had felt lost over the last few years and that things have started to get back on track now that she has found religion.

