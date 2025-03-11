A model who was attacked with acid by her stalker has told how she is reclaiming her life and her confidence after years of medical treatments and painful scars.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katarzyna Dacyszyn, 46, was horribly disfigured in an acid attack by her stalker, named as Robert W., in August 2016 at the court house in Lodz, Poland, where they met after she filed charges against him for harassment.

But the hearing took a tragic turn when vengeful Robert W., who was facing three years in jail over the charges, lunged at her in the hallway and dumped sulphuric acid on Katarzyna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she survived, the model suffered agonising burns to her face, eye, chest, and torso. Dozens of surgeries followed, including skin grafts, laser treatments, and months-long hospital stays.

Polish model Katarzyna Dacyszyn after recovering from an acid attack | @katarzyna.dacyszyn/Newsflash/NX

More than eight years after the attack, she is now sharing her story, hoping to raise public awareness of the issue. She became socially active and has been sharing photos of herself wearing makeup and enjoying life, looking as confident as ever, in hopes of inspiring other victims.

Katarzyna also advocates for stalking victims and runs workshops for women affected by violence, and has shared her experiences in the book The Woman with the Scar, co-authored by Irena Stanislawska.

Polish model Katarzyna Dacyszyn, 46 | @katarzyna.dacyszyn/Newsflash/NX

She said: "Every nightmare, no matter how long and terrible, eventually comes to an end. The best thing you can do for yourself is to fight for your goals and dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They don’t have to be grand for the world—let them be grand for you. What matters is determination, perseverance, consistency, and faith. If you ever doubt yourself, I am here as your guide on this journey."

Meanwhile, her stalker went on to be charged with attempted murder, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Since then, Polish laws against stalkers have been tightened, and security measures in courts have been significantly increased.

Story: NewsX