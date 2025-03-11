A beauty blogger blamed for a horrifying catalogue of miscarriages and other gruesome side effects caused by her toxic skin creams is being investigated by police.

Malaysian influencer Beautrice Mok's high-end creams are said to have secretly contained shocking levels of deadly mercury and other toxins, health officials have confirmed.

She was unmasked when users across south-east Asia came together to share their medical horror stories after using Mok's 'herbal' Molly Care products.

Some say they suffered heartbreaking miscarriages after using the products, sold as tested and safe by Mok's company. Others were struck down by disfiguring skin problems and other health issues tracked back to the cream's contents.

Malaysia's Health Ministry banned the products from sale two weeks ago for further scientific tests and police are investigating Mok and her company too.

Malaysian influencer Beautrice Mok | Newsflash/NX

Now the self-styled beauty expert has turned to Instagram to make her only comment on the scandal.

Wearing white, robe-like top and with her hands clasped in front of her, Mok said: "As a long term user of the product, I was shocked too when the Ministry of Health banned the product."

Mok suggests she was misled by the cream's manufacturers who loaded the products with mercury without her knowledge.

She said: "I always believed that having permits from MOH, safety reports, and ingredient lists from manufacturers were enough. I would like to apologise to all of you. The product testing reports will take two weeks, and anything I say may impact legal proceedings."

Her husband, not named in local media, said in an earlier post: "We have never tried to escape. We are actively participating in the investigation with the police."

Mother-of-twins Mok went on to claim she has used the creams herself while she was pregnant with no health issues.

But online critics poured scorn on the idea as her complexion still seems flawless.

Health officials banned five cosmetic products last month (February) after discovering they contain mercury, which can damage kidneys and affect brain development, and other substances.

The Molly Care Night Cream contained betamethasone 17-valerate, hydroquinone and tretinoin, which are substances that can cause skin thinning, irritation and increased cancer risk when used without medical supervision. Offenders can face up to three years in prison and a Malaysian ringgit 25,000 (£4,385) fine.

