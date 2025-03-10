A 25-year-old rapper missing for 24 hours has been found dead in a lake after jumping into the water to save his pet dog from drowning even though he could not swim.

Haunting phone footage recorded by singer Luan Oliveira just before his death shows his dog Zaira struggling to swim back to the shore in Cotia, a municipality in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The clip from March 5 shows Zaira desperately paddling but getting nowhere as Oliveira, known as 'Corre Kid' to fans, calls to him: "Come here - come back!"

Oliveira's phone was found later on the shore bank by friends who watched the video and called police. Rescue divers found the rapper's body in the lake the next day. Tragically his dog had found his way back to the shore unaided and unhurt.

Oliveira was one of South America's brightest contemporary music stars with 20 hits to his name.

One fellow singer Alvaflex said on social media: "The Corre Kid was a hero. He even went into a lake without knowing how to swim to save his dog Zaira. And man, he was an angel."

Digital content creator Isabela Machado added: "His energy and his music will stay with us forever."

