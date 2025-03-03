An OnlyFans star says she is set to clean up with a new service as a kinky nude cleaner at a breathtaking £700 a time.

Porn performer Ellen Salles started up her business in her Brazil homeland after discovering it during a holiday in Australia.

Her launch video shows Ellen striding down a smart suburb wearing a skin-tight latex lace-up mini dress set off with white cuffs and stiletto heels as she swing a feather duster. A second clip shows her dancing on the steps of a modern mansion leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Prices start at 2,000 Brazilian reals (£272) for a quick scrub over dressed in sexy lingerie and a maid's apron.

Fees rise to 3,000 reals (£408) for fully topless and rising to 5,000 reals (£681) for completely naked buffing up.

Ellen says most of her clients are single men like famous footballers and celebrities. But she claims sometimes she performs in front of husbands and wives together and all of them, she says, have to stick to a strict ban on "inappropriate touching".

Ellen explained: "It's not just cleaning, is it? I am a cleaner and a walking fetish. Customers can’t touch me, we don’t have contact, but they can keep watching me work. Some do it with their wives. It is always a guaranteed satisfaction. There are a lot of people out there with a kink for maids and cleaners, you have no idea."

