A Swedish beauty dubbed the “most wanted woman in Europe” has been seized by police to face charges of massive cocaine trafficking after five years on the run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glamorous brunette Tania Gomez, 33, disappeared in 2020 after escaping a police bust in Stockholm on a £530,000 cocaine deal she is accused of setting up.

Now half-Swedish half-Spanish Gomez has been arrested by Spain's Policia Nacional in Tias, Lanzarote. Gomez was seized on February 20 and is being held under an extradition request from Swedish prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tania Gomez, 30, poses in undated photo | Europol/Newsflash

In March 2021, she made it onto Europol's Most Wanted Top 50 accused of fixing deals to traffic hundreds of kilos of cocaine around the world. Gomez is said to have been the boss of a traffickers' illegal bank laundering millions of pounds for cartels.

Police began to close in on her hideout from February 7 when they were told she was living in a beach village in the Canary Islands.

Police spokeswoman Isabel Lapez confirmed to local media: "Tania Gomez was arrested in the village of Tias in Lanzarote."

Prosecutors in Stockholm say Gomez used her high-profile life filming Instagram clips with her street dog rescue charity HundGarin as a cover for her drugs deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Europol says she has also been linked to "a network of illegal animal ownership and their transport abroad."

Swedish prosecutor Anna Strath, who has demanded a 14-year jail sentence for Gomez, said: "We have submitted an application for extradition, which will now be examined in Spain. This can take weeks, sometimes months."

Tania Gomez, 30, poses with a dog, in undated photo | @hundgarin/Newsflash

Gomez's Europol profile reveals that the 5ft 3in suspect is accused of "illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances".

Investigators say she headed a gang responsible for delivering and transporting "large quantities of narcotics and money".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "Gomez is wanted for severe drug related crimes and severe money laundering."

Ten of Gomez's alleged accomplices caught in the 2020 raid are already serving lengthy prison sentences.

Story: NewsX