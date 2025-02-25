Colombian police 'scalp' drug trafficker heading to Amsterdam with cocaine sewn into his wig

This footage shows Colombian cops 'scalping' a drug trafficker and revealing packets of cocaine hidden under a sophisticated wig that was glued to his shaved head.

The man, who was reportedly set to travel to Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, was busted at the Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena, Colombia.

The video shows a cop cutting through what appears to be the man's hair and scalp with a pair of scissors.

But it quickly becomes clear that the hair is in fact a wig with a secret shipment of drugs hidden under it.

The cop then tests some of the powdery white substance from one of the 19 capsules found under the wig and it turns blue, indicating a positive result for cocaine.

The clip then shows the cops displaying the suspect, not named but reportedly aged about 40, in front of the drug haul, reportedly 400 doses worth, with a sign on the table reading "cocaina".

Reports said that the shipment hidden under the wig would have earned the drug traffickers €10,000 (£8,296).

Police are now investigating whether the suspect, who already had a history of drug trafficking, is linked to a larger criminal organisation.

