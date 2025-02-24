A TV presenter has been seized with a notorious drug trafficker at a luxury penthouse after neighbours called police when they overheard a terrifying row.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV host Gisselle Sampayo, one of Mexico's biggest stars, was arrested with crime kingpin Christian 'El Meka' Adrian N. at the elite compound in Monterrey on February 17.

Gisselle Sampayo was arrested along with Christian Adrian ‘N’ , alias ‘El Meka’ in Nuevo Leon, Mexico | @gissellesampayo/Newsflash/NX

Other residents in the wealthy San Pedro Garza Garcia suburb called emergency services when they heard a furious fight going on inside the exclusive apartment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Meka is said to be one of the most powerful narco bosses in Mexico and classified by police as a number one target, suspected of running a huge drugs and guns syndicate.

In 2020 a writ he filed claiming justice officials were persecuting him was dismissed by judges. The arrests, say reports, would have given police access to the couples phones and devices which are now being examined by technicians.

It is understood that Sampayo is being quizzed about her knowledge of and involvement in El Meka's drugs operations.

Police pictures of Christian Adrian “N”, alias 'El Meka', and Gisselle Sampayo | Newsflash/NX

Although Sampayo never made public her relationship with El Meka, her social networks made heavy hints about their romance. On Instagram, where she has more than a million followers, she often shares photos of her glamorous lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now examining her luxury posts to see if any of the money could have come from El Meka.

One post from February 17, the same day she was arrested, has especially captured investigators' attention.

A photograph shows her inside a car dressed in red and holding a huge bouquet with a label saying “I Love You”.

Then in the caption she wrote: "You earned my heart."

Social media users quickly turned on the TV favourite. One said: "He stole your heart - and freedom.”

And another scoffed: "Together in prison, that's love."

Neither suspect has been charged and the investigation continues.

Story: NewsX