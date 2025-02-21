A beauty influencer has said that a drone stayed in front of her bedroom window for several minutes while she was completely naked.

Milena Augusta, 35, a businesswoman and influencer with over 18,000 Instagram followers, said she was spied on by the drone in Sao Vicente, on the coast near Sao Paulo, in Brazil, on 12th February.

She even filmed it as it hovered just above her window.

Milena told her followers that she had been naked and was surprised by the drone when it stopped at her window. She said that the drone remained stable in front of her window for a considerable amount of time, leading her to believe that she was being filmed.

Milena Augusta, 35, poses in undated photo. She said she was spied on by a drone in Sao Vicente, Brazil | @milena_augusta04/Newsflash/NX

She said: "I was so shocked that I couldn't react. I just stared at it, standing there, in my direction. That’s when I decided to record the situation and post it on social media."

Milena added that it made her feel "totally uncomfortable, I felt invaded, a bad feeling."

The blonde who often shares bikini snaps on social media said it was not the first time she was spied on by a drone and that another one had filmed her in January, but it had not remained at her window for so long.

In a statement, the City of Sao Vicente regretted what happened on February 12 and stated that the regulation of the use of drones is the responsibility of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). It was unclear if the influencer had filed a complaint.

