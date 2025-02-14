Brazilian police officer dies aged 32 after hair transplant procedure

The police have opened an investigation after an officer died after having a hair transplant procedure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weslley Marques dos Santos, 32, died in hospital after suffering complications during the hair transplant procedure in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He was reportedly rushed to the Hospital das Clinicas after suffering a cardiac arrest during the procedure in the Bela Vista neighbourhood on February 6 and died five days after being admitted. The police opened an investigation into his death on Thursday, February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to his father, Weslley had only recently joined the Civil Police in Boicucanga as a clerk.

Weslley Marques dos Santos, 32, who died after hair transplant in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

The Sao Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) said: "The SSP regrets the death of the civil police officer, Weslley Marques Dos Santos, which occurred on Monday, February 10, in Bela Vista, in the central region of the capital.

"The clerk, aged 32, suffered a cardiac arrest during a medical procedure and was taken to the Hospital das Clínicas. He remained hospitalised for five days but did not survive. The case was registered as sudden death by the 14th DP (Pinheiros)."

In a statement made through his legal team, Alexandre Minoru Tome Horiuchi, the doctor who performed the hair transplant on the civil police officer, stated: "All necessary and appropriate measures were taken to resuscitate the patient at the time of the cardiac arrest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dermatologist and anaesthetist Horiuchi assured that he is “duly authorised to perform hair transplant procedures at his clinic, which has all the necessary licences for proper operation and the execution of the procedure”.

He added: “All the preliminary tests required for the procedure were requested and presented by the patient, strictly following the medical protocols necessary for carrying out the hair transplant."

The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX