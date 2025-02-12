A woman has been seized by police after she cut off her cheating partner's testicles in his sleep and he bled to death screaming in agony.

Katerine Milagros Juarez Bermudez was arrested after the brutal knife attack on her partner, Jose Antonio Pizan Pena, 31, in their home, in the El Bosque neighbourhood of Llacuabamba, in the province of Pataz, in Peru, on February 2.

Jose was left bleeding profusely after Milagros Juarez Bermudez cut off his testicles while he slept over an alleged affair. He reportedly rushed outside for help but no one helped him. This is according to the police who were called by neighbours who heard his screams.

Jose Antonio Pizan Pena, left, and Katerine Milagros Juarez Bermudez. He died in Parcoy, Peru after she allegedly cut off his manhood. She's been arrested | Newsflash/NewsX

Bermudez tried to flee but was stopped by locals who handed her over to the cops, while the victim was rushed to hospital by the police, who said that the victim had also suffered a deep wound to his left thigh, which had severed a major artery and he died.

Jose had previously reported his partner for assault but nothing had been done about it, local media said.

The head of the La Libertad Police Region, General Guillermo Llerena, told local media: "In Pataz there has been an incident that was motivated by passion. A female person has learned that her partner has been cheating on her and she has taken an attitude that is not appropriate, which does not correspond to the fact, and has cut off this person's testicles."

Now Jose's family are demanding justice and the maximum possible punishment. Bermudez was taken to jail and remains in custody. The police are investigating the incident.

