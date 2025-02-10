A world champion bodybuilder who beat obesity to win 25 titles died in a horrific motorcycle crash aged just 40.

Suel Nogueira, 40, died inside an ambulance as paramedics rushed him to a hospital in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on February 5, after his bike collided with a car.

According to witnesses to the accident, the bodybuilder was riding down the lane in the middle of traffic and did not see that the lorry in front of him stopped and ended up crashing into it. The young man's motorcycle ended up under the lorry.

Fitness trainer Suel Nogueira, 40, poses in undated photo. He died in Curitiba, Brazil | Newsflash/NX

Paramedics spent 40 minutes trying to resuscitate him until he was taken by helicopter to the hospital. He died on the way there. The driver of the car was not injured.

Social media fans said Suel's posts about his weight were an inspiration to young people with eating disorders.

In one he said: "Today, at 39, I have collected 25 titles in the sport, among them I was world champion by the WFF. A little obsessive about my diets and 100 per cent sociable to those who give me the opportunity to show who I really am."

