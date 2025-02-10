The death of an OnlyFans star who fell from a hotel balcony where she was shooting a threesome was accidental, the police have said.

Adult content creator Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, 27, also known as Anna Polly, died after falling from the balcony of the hotel in Nova Iguacu, in Baixada Fluminense, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday, January 23.

The police believe that the influencer slipped when climbing onto the balcony railing. Footage filmed from the opposite building appears to show an investigator removing a bloodstained white sheet from the woman's body, which is partially shielded by a wall.

Anna, who was popular in Brazil, had reportedly gone to the hotel to film a threesome scene with two men.

Bloodstains can be seen on the ground, with only her legs visible in the footage.

Police gathered security camera footage and interviewed witnesses, including hotel staff and three men who had been in the same hotel room as the influencer.

Police say that Anna Polly had been taking drugs just minutes before the accident, although investigators are still waiting for the victim's toxicology report to close the investigation.

