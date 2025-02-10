A celebrity chef's 14-year-old son who was brutally stabbed as he was shopping for skateboarding gear in a flea market has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, whose dad is former US ambassadorial chef Andrea Minguzzi, has passed away in hospital after suffering wounds to his heart, lungs and kidney, according to reports.

Mattia was stabbed five times as he shopped with pals in Istanbul's Kadikoy market in Turkey at around 8.24 am on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments earlier a 15-year-old boy had been harassing Mattia who tried to defuse the confrontation saying: "Sorry, bro."

Just seconds later his attacker is seen in horrific CCTV footage as he runs back towards Mattia brandishing a knife and reportedly shouting: "I am not your bro."

While Mattia's back is turned, his attacker plunges the knife into his body again and again and keeps stabbing him when he turns around. As the knifeman turns to flee, a second attacker runs up and kicks helpless Mattia to the ground as the clip ends.

A female doctor shopping at the market kept Mattia alive with CPR and first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Goztepe City Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkish police say the two attackers, named only as 15-year-old knifeman BB and 16-year-old UB were arrested and are in custody. Both have criminal records, according to reports.

Mattia is the son of internationally acclaimed Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi and celebrated classical cellist Yasemin Akincilar.

Horrified dad Andrea, who is the chef at the French Consulate in Turkey, took to social media to say at the time: "He had asked his mother for money and permission to go out. They wanted to buy skateboard parts and clothing. At the flea market, imported items sell out early, so they went in the morning."

Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi. His son Mattia was stabbed in Istanbul and has died | Newsflash/NX

After more than two weeks, the boy died on Sunday morning, February 9. Reports in Italy and Turkey say that Mattia, a first-year student at the Italian High School in Istanbul, had been braindead for two days.

Story: NewsX