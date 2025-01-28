Italian celebrity chef Andrea Minguzzi's teen son fights for life after being stabbed at market in Istanbul, Turkey

A celebrity chef's 14-year-old son is fighting for life after a brutal stabbing as he was shopping for skateboarding gear in a flea market.

Victim Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi, whose dad is former US ambassadorial chef Andrea Minguzzi, is in a hospital intensive care unit with knife wounds to his heart, lungs and kidney.

Mattia was stabbed five times as he shopped with pals in Istanbul's Kadikoy market in Turkey on January 24.

Moments earlier a 15-year-old boy had been harassing Mattia who tried to defuse the confrontation saying: "Sorry, brother."

Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi. His son was stabbed in Istanbul, Turkey
Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi. His son was stabbed in Istanbul, Turkey | Newsflash/NX

Just seconds later his attacker is seen in horrific CCTV footage as he runs back towards Mattia brandishing a knife shouting: "How am I your brother?"

While Mattia's back is turned, his attacker plunges the knife into his body again and again and keeps stabbing him when he turns round to defend himself. As the knifeman turns to flee, a second attacker runs up and kicks helpless Mattia to the ground as the clip ends.

Miraculously a female doctor shopping at the market kept Mattia alive with CPR and first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Goztepe City Hospital. Turkish police say the two attackers, named only as 15-year-old knifeman B.B. and 16-year-old U.B. were arrested and are in custody. Both have criminal records, reports local media.

Mattia is the son of internationally acclaimed Italian chef Andrea Minguzzi and celebrated classical cellist Yasemin Akincilar.

Horrified dad Andrea took to social media to say: "He had asked his mother for money and permission to go out. They wanted to buy skateboard parts and clothing. At the flea market, imported items sell out early, so they went in the morning.

"This is a horrific incident. His internal organs are not in good condition, but we remain hopeful. Unfortunately, there’s little we can do. The doctors are taking excellent care of him. We are in their hands and in the hands of prayers."

