Elon Musk is said to be looking at buying a luxury apartment in Warsaw's prestigious Zlota 44 skyscraper.

The tech billionaire, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), is considering buying the £5m 200sq m (2,152-square-foot) apartment found on the 52nd floor of the building, an estate agent involved in the sale has told Polish media.

Zlota 44 is said to be the highest apartment building in the European Union. Musk had already tried to buy an apartment in the skyscraper but the deal fell through. Now, the richest man in the world is said to be making a second attempt at acquiring property in the Polish capital.

Designed by renowned architect Daniel Libeskind, it reportedly has stunning views of 'Warsaw’s Manhattan', the Presidential Hotel, and even of aircraft descending toward the city’s airport.

Michal Lech, the estate agent said to be handling the deal, told local media last week: “I confirm, Elon has booked the highest apartment in the EU on the 52nd floor in Zlota 44. The offer price of Elon’s apartment is PLN 25 million [£5m]. Negotiations are ongoing. When he arrives in Poland, he will formalise the purchase, and it will be shrouded in mystery.”

Picture shows Zlota 44 building in Warsaw, Poland. undated. Elon Musk is said to be buying an apartment in the Zlota 44 skyscraper | GoogleMaps/Newsflash/NX

He reportedly added: "I can't reveal too much and today I don't have the strength for telephone interviews because I will say too much and there will be a problem."

Earlier, he had posted on Instagram: "What do you think about Elon Musk buying an apartment in Zlota 44? See you soon, Elon. The 52nd-floor apartment is already reserved for you."

Musk had previously expressed interest in another apartment in the Zlota 44 building, owned by cryptocurrency speculator Rafal Zaorski. But he reportedly did not go through with the purchase due to local building regulations prohibiting "office activity" at the address.

The 192-metre (630-foot) Zlota 44 tower, regarded as Europe’s tallest residential building, boasts world-class amenities, including a 24-metre (79-foot) swimming pool, a wine cellar, a private cinema, a spa, and an observation deck.

Its prominent residents include football superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Musk visited Poland in January 2024 for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The billionaire made a private visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Musk caused controversy after performing what many have understood to be a 'Sieg Heil' Nazi salute twice during a rally celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Musk denied that he performed a Nazi salute despite critics, including a number of historians, arguing that the footage was unmistakable. He has faced backlash over the gesture, with, among other things, over 100 Reddit groups banning links from his X social media platform in protest.

