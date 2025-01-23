Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In October last year, Elon Musk became $26 billion richer after his company Tesla’s best day on the stock market since 2013.

Tesla shares soared 22% in October 2024 lifting Elon Musk’s net worth by roughly $26 billion. Musk is now worth almost $270 billion, according to Forbes, putting him about $58 billion ahead of his good friend and former Tesla board member Larry Ellison.

Musk controls close to 13% of Tesla’s outstanding shares, accounting for the bulk of his net worth, though he also owns a big chunk of SpaceX, which is valued on the private markets at over $200 billion. Additionally, he’s the controlling owner of X, formerly Twitter, and artificial intelligence startup xAI. Musk spent much of the earnings call touting what he promises will be Tesla’s autonomous future, including a ride-hailing service that he says will open to the public as early as next year in Texas and California.

According to Plisio.net, Musk earns an average of $54.55 million every day. His wealth growth is calculated over the past decade, during which time he made an incredible fortune through his ventures like Tesla, SpaceX, and others.

Breaking it down even further, the website says this translates to $2.27 million per hour, $37,879 per minute, and $631 per second, assuming a 24-hour period. It adds that if it considers an 8-hour workday, his hourly income jumps to an astounding $6.8 million per hour.

Musk's wealth has fluctuated due to the volatility of Tesla’s stock price. Despite this volatility, he continues to maintain a position among the world’s wealthiest.