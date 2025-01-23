Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elon Musk’s daughter has responded to accusations that her father made a “Nazi salute” at Donald Trump’s inauguration rally.

Vivian Wilson, who legally changed her name when she turned 18 to ditch the association with her father, did not name Musk but heavily hinted she was responding to the controversial incident at Monday’s rally at the Capitol One Arena. She wrote on the Instagram Threads platform on Tuesday (21 January): “I’m just gonna say let’s call a spade a f***ing spade. Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade.”

Wilson appeared to hit back at claims on social media that Musk’s gesture could be explained because of his “autism” in a second post about the incident. She said: “I don’t know why ya’ll are reacting with such vigor, I’m clearly only talking about card suits.

“I mean I have ADHD and this was CLEARLY just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits. After all, there’s no proof I’m not just talking about card suits. People assuming that I’m not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be.”

Elon Musk’s daughter has responded to accusations that her father made a “Nazi salute” at Donald Trump’s inauguration rally. (Photo: @vivllainous/Instagram) | @vivllainous/Instagram

In a final post on the matter, Wilson added: “For those who can read between the lines, do y’all understand how f***ing easy this is to do? Plausible deniability honey. Just saying.”

On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO lashed out at the co-founders of Wikipedia for including the “Nazi salute or fascist salute” incident on his page. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Since legacy media propaganda is considered a “valid” source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda! Defund Wikipedia until [the] balance is restored!”

Downing Street has also rebuked Elon Musk over his hand gesture. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said Keir Starmer “would not be happy” if a member of the government did similar. Asked about the gesture, the prime minister’s spokesman replied: “It is clearly for the individual to defend his own actions.

“When it comes to the government’s position on these issues, you have heard the prime minister speak passionately about his visit to Auschwitz and our plans ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.” Asked if Sir Keir would be happy if a member of his government gave a similar gesture, the spokesman replied: “Would he be happy if a member of the Government did a Nazi salute? No.”

He added: “The prime minister would not be happy with a member of the government doing a Nazi salute.” When pressed whether this meant the government believed Mr Musk’s gesture was a Nazi salute, the spokesman replied: “I am saying it is up to Elon Musk obviously to respond to that.”