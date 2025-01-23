Does Barron Trump support Arsenal? Donald Trump’s son ‘huge fan’ of Premier League team - people joke he ‘needs to be signed up’
Donald Trump’s youngest son, who grew up largely on his own floor in Trump Tower along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, was pictured wearing an Arsenal kit in 2017. He was spotted dribbling a ball on the White House lawn.
At the time users reacted to the photo shared on social media saying “Arsenal? Oh lawd...”. While another said: “We love Barron Trump! Hope he is enjoying the White House!”.
In 2018, Trump confirmed that Barron 'loved' football in an interview with Piers Morgan. “That’s beautiful, I have a son who does love this sport,” said Trump. “And he loves Arsenal, right?” quipped Morgan.
“Are you an Arsenal fan, too?” added the British journalist. “Not particularly, no,” replied Trump.
Barron’s love of Arsenal has resurfaced on social media as the 18-year-old has been in the spotlight during Trump’s inauguration. Spectators were left tickled by the difference in energy levels on display by Barron versus Elon Musk, 53 at Trump’s inauguration.
In a video that went viral Musk was the one was seen enthusiastically clapping and cheering in the audience. This contrasted with a more sedate and refined Barron, whose measured response was only underscored by Musk's excitement.
On X, formerly Twitter, users also began to remark on Barron’s love of Arsenal. One person wrote: “Trump's son Barron is apparently a huge fan of Arsenal.“ Others joked that he should be “signed up” by the Premier League football team.
