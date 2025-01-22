Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Questions have been raised over whether Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is autistic after a video of him and Elon Musk went viral.

Spectators were left tickled by the difference in energy levels on display by 18-year-old Barron versus Musk, 53 at Trump’s inauguration. Musk was the one was seen enthusiastically clapping and cheering in the audience. This contrasted with a more sedate and refined Barron, whose measured response was only underscored by Musk's excitement.

One user said the video shows “two types of autism”, while another said on X, formerly Twitter, “I’m the Barron Trump one unless I’ve been drinking, then I’m the Elon kind.“ The video raised questions on whether Barron Trump is actually autistic.

Back in November 2016, comedian Rosie O’Donnell tweeted a video in which she speculated that Barron might be autistic based on his physical and social behaviour. O’Donnell soon apologized and deleted the tweet after facing backlash, saying that the tweet “had nothing to do with” the former president.

In her 256-page memoir, Melania disclosed that the “bullying” directed at her son made any efforts at apologies from the comedian futile. The former first lady wrote about the bullying Barron faced online and offline.

“There is nothing shameful about autism (though O’Donnell’s tweet implied that there was), but Barron is not autistic,” she mentioned in her book. She went on to talk about what happened in the video.

She recalled: “Someone had painstakingly compiled the footage and added captions like, ‘His hands are moving erratically and aren’t touching each other. Then he was spotted making strange movements in his seat, typical of children with autism.'” She then declared that it was “devastating as a parent,” and she felt as if her heart had been “breaking into pieces.”

Barron, 18, is currently in his freshman year of college at New York University. He graduated in May from Oxbridge Academy, an exclusive private school near his father’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. As a freshman at NYU, he will attend classes a few miles away from his childhood home in Trump Tower, where his father retains a residence.

He is a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Stern is among America's best business schools with a highly selective undergraduate program - only about one in 20 applicants is successful. It has not been shared exactly what classes the 18-year-old is taking at the University or what he is studying.