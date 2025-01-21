Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A viral video of tech billionaire Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s son, Barron, is leaving people in hysterics.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video is doing the rounds of social media and shows the pair at Trump’s inauguration speech. One user said the video shows “two types of autism”, while another said on X, formerly Twitter, “I’m the Barron Trump one unless I’ve been drinking, then I’m the Elon kind.“

Spectators were left tickled by the difference in energy levels on display by 18-year-old Barron versus Musk, 53. Musk the one was seen enthusiastically clapping and cheering in the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This contrasted with a more sedate and refined Barron, whose measured response was only underscored by Musk's excitement. Many noted what appeared to be a look of almost disdain on the youngster's face as X-owner Musk began whooping and hollering.

Many felt sorry for the teenager getting stuck next to Musk, who has been known for his exuberant displays at political events. One user wrote: “You can tell how insecure he is, he looks around for signs of approval after every single thing he does. A very sad pathetic little man, all those billions won’t ever change that”.

Other users took more notice of the height of the two men. One user said: “If Barron 6’9 then Elon is like 6’7?“. Another user responded saying: “Elon is 6ft. Barron is 6'7". According to Google, Elon Musk is 6ft 2, and the Evening Standard reports that 18-year-old Barron Trump is 6ft 7.

Musk also sparked widespread outrage after he made a gesture during onstage remarks that many compared to a Nazi-era salute. To many it appeared Musk had performed a fascist salute - familiar to most from their use by the Nazis in reverence to Adolf Hitler. Many interpreted it as resembling the Nazi "Sieg Heil" salute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted the video of his speech on X, formerly Twitter, with one user responding saying: “That was definitely a Nazi salute. Big fan of Tesla Skeptical of Elon But that was the most awkward thing I’ve seen no matter how excited he was”. However, others have suggested he was merely gesturing that his "heart goes out" to the crowd. He was also slammed for editing his own video which he posted on X.

In his speech the billionaire made the gesture twice. However, this is missing from his nearly four-minute speech video he posted on X. Only the second gesture is captured in the footage, followed by Musk saying "My heart goes out to you" to the crowd. Users noticed this on X, with one saying: “Notice how Elon edited his video to remove that part. What a creep and hypocrite.”