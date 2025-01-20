US Senator John Fetterman gets flak for attending President Donald Trump inauguration in sweatshirt and shorts
The event, held inside the US Capitol Rotunda on Monday, January 20, moved indoors due to freezing temperatures. Despite the cold, Fetterman, 55, opted for his casual attire, sitting prominently in the front row alongside high-profile attendees such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.
CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane posted a photo of Fetterman’s arrival on X (formerly Twitter), commenting: “Wind chill in the teens… as Sen John Fetterman (D-PA) arrives at Capitol in shorts.”
The Democratic Party senator’s choice of clothing quickly sparked criticism online, with many calling it inappropriate for such a formal occasion. Fetterman’s signature casual look, particularly his hoodies, has made headlines in the past, earning both praise for its authenticity and criticism for its perceived informality.
One said: “I’ve become a huge fan of Fetterman but there is still a time and a place to dress up for special occasions, like the inauguration.” Another wrote: “I’m a Fetterman fan but he’s pushing it.” However, many have praised him for his choice of outfit. One said: “Hate to say it but pretty based if you ask him.” One commented: “I respect his dedication to the bit.”
Fetterman has previously addressed the personal significance of his tattoos, which are visible on his right forearm. In a 2022 op-ed for NBC News, he explained they represent "a day on which someone died violently while I was mayor of Braddock."
