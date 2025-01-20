Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During Donald Trump’s first term, Melania Trump favoured the designers Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and wore Christian Dior on election night.

In recent years, Melania Trump has favoured European designers and wore Christian Dior on election night. However, for the 2017 inauguration she wore a custom Ralph Lauren cashmere set. A spokesperson for Melania Trump said at the time that “With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the first lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren.”

When she wore the stylish powder blue dress and bolero jacket by Ralph Lauren, Manolo Blahnik stilettos and gloves, Melania Trump rightly drew comparisons with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who was renowned for her stylish dressing.

Melania Trump and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump leave after services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

For the 2017 inauguration, her loose updo was created by hairstylist Mordechai Alvow who told Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) that “I wanted to achieve a superchic look to work with the silhouette of the sky blue Ralph Lauren set.” He also said: “The outfit had beautiful tailoring, including a superhigh collar that is great for her long neck, and a Fifties feel was modernized with a touch of origami shapes. It was important to make sure her hair did not interfere with the clean lines and monochrome color, so we decided to put her hair up, which also allowed her amazing bone structure to take center stage.”

In 2017, Melania Trump chose a powder blue Ralph Lauren cashmere set. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP | AFP via Getty Images

For her inauguration outfit 2025, Melania Trump has once again chosen an American fashion designer, Adam Lippes. Although not a household name like Ralph Lauren, the designer came to prominence when he worked at couture label Oscar de la Renta and set up his own company in 2004.

According to his website, “Adam Lippes is an independent American fashion designer known for his refined aesthetic, timeless and elegant designs, and impeccable craftsmanship. His work draws inspiration from art, architecture, and interiors, creating a new look for sophisticated American style.”

Melnaia Trump wore a shirtdress by Adam Lippes in New York last summer. Her boater-style hat with white ribbon is by Eric Javits, also an American designer.