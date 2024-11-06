This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

At his campaign watch party in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump made sure to thank his “beautiful wife Melania and also said: “She has done a great job and works very hard to help people.

Donald Trump made sure not only to thank his wife Melania for her support at his campaign watch party in Palm Beach, but he also made sure to reference her memoir and said she “has the number one bestselling book in the country.” The book he was referring to is entitled Melania: A Memoir and is available for pre-order on Amazon, but officially comes out on November 7.

According to the synopsis on Amazon, “In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life. Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart.”

Where did Melania Trump first meet Donald Trump?

Melania first met Donald Trump when she visited the Kit Kat Klub in New York City during Fashion Week in 1988. Donald Trump was not by himself at the time, but according to Melania, was with an “attractive blonde” date. They came to greet her at a table in the VIP section.

Melania recalled their first encounter in her memoir and said: “From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature.” Donald Trump reportedly asked for Melania’s phone number, but she is believed to have declined and is said to have asked for his number instead.

Does Melania discuss assassination attempts in the memoir?

Towards the end of the memoir, Melania Trump recalls what it was like to witness the assassination attack on Donald Trump that took place at the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Melania Trump was not at the rally at the time and watched it on television. She wrote: “I watched the chaos unfold: the gunfire, Donald instinctively reaching up to his head, and the immediate response of Secret Service agents shielding him.”