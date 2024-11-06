Donald Trump has made headlines across the world after he claimed a shocking second non-consecutive term in the White House.

The 45th - and soon-to-be 47th - president of the United States took to the stage in Florida as he celebrate his victory over Democratic candidate, sitting Vice President Kamala Harris. The 78-year-old was welcomed on stage at his Mar-A-Lago campaign headquarters, alongside his family.

However, it was his youngest son, Barron Trump, that caught the attention of the viewing public. The 18-year-old towered over both his dad and the rest of his family as his President-Elect father thanks supporters for their backing.

Barron Trump towered over dad Donald and mother Melania during his father's election victory speech in Florida. | Getty Images

What height is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is 6ft 7in tall. This is five inches taller than his 6ft 2in father.

Donald previously spoke about Barron’s height after an emphatic Iowa caucus win in January. Speaking to thank his mother-in-law mother-in-law Amalija Knavs, Trump said at the time: “Boy, did she take care of Barron. That’s how he got so tall – he only ate her food.”

He also joked with supporters that Barron could one day become a “basketball player”, adding: “I said you’re gonna be a basketball player. He said, well I like soccer dad, actually. I thought… at your height I like basketball better but you can’t talk them into everything.”

Who is Barron Trump?

Barron is the only child of Donald Trump and the returning and incoming First Lady Melania Trump. He was born on March 20, 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up, he has attended a number of prestigious schools in New York, Maryland and Florida, and speaks both England and Slovenian, the native tongue of his mother. He enrolled in new York University in September after graduating from the Oxbridge Academy in palm Beach Florida.

He is a half sibling of Donald Trump’s four other children - Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.