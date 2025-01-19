Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Trump will officially become US president at the inauguration ceremony.

The controversial Republican was previously president from 2016-2020, until he lost to Joe Biden. He will officially become president on Monday (January 20). The inauguration will take place in Washington DC, the capital city of the US - which is in the Eastern Standard Time zone (EST), five hours behind the UK.

That means while the day starts at 8.15am local time and ends at around 10pm, in the UK it will run from 1.15pm to around 3am on Tuesday. The key part is expected to start at round 4.30pm UK time. Trump's Vice-President, JD Vance, will be sworn in first before Trump himself takes the oath. He will then give his inaugural address.

Big names have confirmed they will be coming on January 20, while others have said they will be staying away from Washington DC when Mr Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States.

The outgoing president will, by precedent, be expected to attend the inauguration – even though Mr Trump, also president from 2017 to 2021, sat out Mr Biden’s own ceremony. A new portrait of Donald Trump has been released ahead of his inauguration.

In the latest photo, the US president-elect can be seen staring seriously into the camera, with a slightly furrowed brow. He is wearing an American flag lapel pin. Mr Trump's pose bears a resemblance to the famous image of him taken by authorities in Georgia in August 2023, after he was booked on charges relating to the accusation he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. It was the first time a former US president had ever had their mugshot taken.

Key timings

1.15pm UK / 8:15am EST Trump and Melania arrive at St John's Church for a half-hour service ahead of the inauguration

2.15pm UK / 9:15am EST: Trump heads to White House for tea with Biden, lasting around an hour, before going to the US Capitol.

3.30pm UK/10:30am EST: Motorcade arrives at Capitol

4.36pm UK/ 11:36am EST: Vance sworn in as Vice-President

4.47pm UK/ 11:47am EST: Trump sworn in

4.53pm UK/ 11:53am EST: Inaugural address begins

How to watch

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4pm UK time.

Who is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration?

His swearing in will be witnessed by his predecessors Barack Obama, George Bush Jr and Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton will also attend, having stood against Mr Trump in 2016, while his 2024 rival Kamala Harris will also witness him taking the oath.

The inauguration is set to see the top tech bros turn out to salute the new president, with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg all set to attend.

Another tech chief set to attend is TikTok boss Shou Chew, who has received an invitation despite Mr Trump’s efforts to block the app in 2020.

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is lined up to perform.

All of Mr Trump’s immediate family will be present.

Hollywood will be represented by Sylvester Stallone, another Trump supporter.

Who will not be attending?

One notable absentee will be Michelle Obama, who has confirmed she will not be attending with her ex-president husband, Barack.

Sir Keir Starmer will not be in Washington DC, as per tradition – no British prime minister has ever attended an inauguration ceremony.

President Xi of China and Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu were both invited but have said they cannot attend.