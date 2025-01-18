Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok will be banned in the United States starting Sunday, January 19, unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells the app.

The US Supreme Court upheld the federal law banning the platform, citing national security risks over its ties to China.

The ruling highlights concerns about TikTok's potential to share user data or manipulate content under pressure from the Chinese government. The app, with 170 million users in the US, has been accused of collecting vast amounts of sensitive information. Officials warn that the platform’s proprietary algorithm, which determines what users see, could be vulnerable to manipulation.

Although the ban will not remove TikTok from existing devices, new downloads and updates will be prohibited, making the app increasingly unusable over time. The US Justice Department stated in court filings that this would eventually make TikTok "unworkable."

President Joe Biden’s administration has signalled it will not enforce the law immediately after the ban takes effect. However, the decision has sparked political debate, with incoming President Donald Trump promising to negotiate a resolution. Trump, who has 14.7 million followers on TikTok, criticised ByteDance for not securing a buyer sooner.

The law includes a 90-day pause in the ban if progress is made toward a sale, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar noted that a sale could face significant hurdles. Chinese law restricts the transfer of TikTok’s algorithm, complicating negotiations.

TikTok released a statement late on Friday saying “statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans.”

“Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19,” the statement said.

As TikTok faces potential disappearance, many American users are turning to Xiaohongshu, another Chinese social media app. The app recently topped the US App Store as users seek alternatives to TikTok.

TikTok has denied allegations of data misuse or content manipulation and points out that no evidence has been presented to substantiate claims of Chinese government interference.