As the US faces the potential shutdown of TikTok on January 19, American users are turning to another Chinese app, Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English.

The short-form video and social shopping app surged to the number-one spot for free apps on the US App Store, becoming the top Social Networking app for iPhone users.

What is Xiaohongshu (RedNote)?

Xiaohongshu combines features of platforms like TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram. Users can create and share short-form videos, browse curated content, and engage with social shopping tools. Common topics include beauty tutorials, travel tips, and lifestyle content, which appeal to a demographic similar to TikTok’s. It’s also a hub for influencer marketing, with many users showcasing products alongside personal stories. The app has 300 million monthly active users globally, 79% of whom are women, and its popularity is now skyrocketing in the US.

How to download and use Xiaohongshu

To download Xiaohongshu (RedNote), simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "RedNote" or "Xiaohongshu." Once downloaded:

Create an Account: You can sign up with an email address or phone number. Set Preferences: Choose your interests, such as beauty, fashion, travel, or fitness, to customise your feed. Explore Content: Scroll through videos, photos, and product reviews. Use the search bar to find specific topics or creators. Engage with Creators: Follow your favourite users, leave comments, or share posts you enjoy. Shop Socially: Use the app’s integrated shopping feature to buy items showcased by influencers or brands.

As the US faces the potential shutdown of TikTok on January 19, American users are turning to another Chinese app, Xiaohongshu, known as RedNote in English. | Getty Images

Why are Americans switching to RedNote?

RedNote’s sudden rise is fuelled by uncertainty around TikTok’s future. Creators have been recommending the platform on TikTok and other social media, encouraging followers to join. The app’s unique mix of video content, shopping capabilities, and a Pinterest-like layout makes it a compelling alternative. One TikTok user said, "It’s time to move to RedNote if that’s where everyone’s headed."

Some users also see this shift as a way to push back against the US government’s efforts to ban TikTok, as RedNote is also a Chinese-owned app. Meanwhile, influencers are taking advantage of the the app’s social shopping features, which offer new opportunities to monetise their content and engage with the audiences.

The US government's move to ban TikTok stems from national security concerns related to its Chinese ownership. Officials fear that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, could be compelled by Chinese authorities to provide access to US users' data or manipulate content, potentially facilitating espionage or propaganda.

In response, legislation was enacted in April 2024, requiring ByteDance to either divest from TikTok or face a ban in the US on January 19. TikTok has contested this mandate, arguing that it infringes on First Amendment rights by suppressing freedom of expression. The company has appealed to the US Supreme Court, which is currently deliberating on the case.