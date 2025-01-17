Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donald Trump is set to succeed Joe Biden as president in an inauguration ceremony at the White House next week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famous invitees are now responding to their RSVPs for the event taking place on Monday 20 January. Big names have confirmed they will be coming on January 20, while others have said they will be staying away from Washington DC when Mr Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States.

The outgoing president will, by precedent, be expected to attend the inauguration – even though Mr Trump, also president from 2017 to 2021, sat out Mr Biden’s own ceremony. A new portrait of Donald Trump has been released ahead of his inauguration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest photo, the US president-elect can be seen staring seriously into the camera, with a slightly furrowed brow. He is wearing an American flag lapel pin. Mr Trump's pose bears a resemblance to the famous image of him taken by authorities in Georgia in August 2023, after he was booked on charges relating to the accusation he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. It was the first time a former US president had ever had their mugshot taken.

Donald Trump is set to succeed Joe Biden as president in an inauguration ceremony at the White House next week. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Performers at the inauguration event on Monday will include the likes of country star Carrie Underwood, who is singing the national anthem. It will take place at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

Vice president-elect JD Vance will be first to take his oaths of office on 20 January, followed by Mr Trump. This typically happens at around midday local time (about 5pm UK time).

Mr Trump will hold up his right hand and place his left on a Bible. The Bible is usually held by the incoming president's spouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump will then recite the following: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." Mr Trump's first presidential address of his second term will follow.

Following a signing ceremony and an inaugural luncheon, Mr Trump will lead the inaugural procession down Pennsylvania Avenue. The procession will begin at approximately 3pm local time (around 8pm UK time). The day ends with a series of inaugural balls across Washington DC.

Who is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration?

His swearing in will be witnessed by his predecessors Barack Obama, George Bush Jr and Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton will also attend, having stood against Mr Trump in 2016, while his 2024 rival Kamala Harris will also witness him taking the oath.

The inauguration is set to see the top tech bros turn out to salute the new president, with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg all set to attend.

Another tech chief set to attend is TikTok boss Shou Chew, who has received an invitation despite Mr Trump’s efforts to block the app in 2020.

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is lined up to perform.

All of Mr Trump’s immediate family will be present.

Hollywood will be represented by Sylvester Stallone, another Trump supporter.

Who will not be attending?

One notable absentee will be Michelle Obama, who has confirmed she will not be attending with her ex-president husband, Barack.

Sir Keir Starmer will not be in Washington DC, as per tradition – no British prime minister has ever attended an inauguration ceremony.

President Xi of China and Israel’s Binyamin Netanyahu were both invited but have said they cannot attend.