Rumours are swirling that Barack and Michelle Obama could be heading for a divorce as the couple showed “no signs of closeness” during their last outing.

Rumors erupted that the former first couple's marriage was on the rocks after it was revealed that Michelle, 60, would not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony with her husband, 63, on Monday. Michelle was also noticeably absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9 due to a “scheduling conflict”.

The last time the pair was seen together was in early mid-December when they stepped out to enjoy an intimate dinner in Los Angeles. A UK-based body language expert Judi James has analysed their movements throughout the dinner date.

She told DailyMail.com that Barack looked “rather sombre” during the outing and “walked behind his wife” rather than next to her, and that there was “no sign of any chatting or coupling up between them” as they left the restaurant. Photos from the evening show Michelle smiling at cameras as she headed out of the popular celebrity hotspot Mother Wolf - her husband trailed behind, with a more serious expression.

Rumours are swirling that Barack and Michelle Obama could be heading for a divorce as the couple showed "no signs of closeness" during their last outing.

Ms James added: “Michelle looks relaxed and happy walking to the car but there are no active signals of togetherness for the cameras, with Barack himself wearing a more serious or dour expression as he walks behind his wife”. Some fans are convinced the pair are getting a divorce.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I'm calling it, the Obamas are getting a divorce”. Another posted: “An Obama divorce would not be on my 2025 predictions but it might happen.”

A third wrote: “[Michelle] and Obama are on the outs. They are getting a divorce. She doesn't want to be around him”.

The couple, who first met in 1989 when they both worked at a law firm in Chicago, married in 1992. They welcomed their first daughter, Malia, six years later in 1998, and their second daughter, Sasha, in 2001.

Over the years, the couple has spoken candidly about their martial struggles, with Michelle previously describing the 'resentment' she had over having to put her career on hold to be a mother while Barack's continued to flourish. She explained during an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast in September 2020 that she was doing most of the work when it came to taking care of their daughters, which made her feel like she and Barack were no longer a 'unit.'