Who is taller, Barron Trump or Gary Barlow's son? Height difference of pair as videos poking fun go viral - is Barron as tall as LeBron James?
In November last year Gary Barlow’s son set the internet alight after a sweet family photo showed Barlow’s son, 24, towering over him. Barlow barely reaches his son's shoulder in the wholesome photo, which Gary originally posted to mark Father's Day in June 2023.
Memes flooded the internet with jokes about Daniel's height. The average height for a man in the UK is 5'9, and 5'3 for a woman.
Daniel, who is pursuing a career in medicine, comes in at an impressive 6'2. While his dad Gary is only a few inches shorter than average at 5'7. Memes compared the picture to a scene in the Christmas movie Elf, where human-sized Buddy struggles to fit in at the North Pole because everything is too tiny for him.
Now, the spotlight is on Donald Trump’s son Barron. The height of Barron was already mocked during Donald Trump’s US election victory speech last year. And now the internet has been busy preparing its memes for the inauguration.
Barron Trump, who is 18 years old, dwarfed his father Donald, who is pretty tall himself, at six foot two at his inauguration. While his mother Melania was a model, she isn’t exactly a giant, standing at a reasonable five foot eight.
Barron is six foot seven, and has captivated people across the nation with his height, just as Daniel Barlow has captivated the UK. Daniel Barlow is six foot two, which isn’t quite as towering as Barron. On X, formerly Twitter, one user posted a video of Barron walking behind Trump but had digitally altered Barron to look a lot taller than he is.
Users responded with cry laughing emojis, with one person responding saying: “Haters will say this is digitally altered but the real ones know it's real“. Another said: “Trump does build skyscrapers”.
