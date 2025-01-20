Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melania Trump has launched her own bitcoin just days before her husband’s inauguration - here’s everything you need to know about the latest first lady of America and how she compare to Trump's ex wives.

As Bitcoin reaches an all-time high, Melania Trump has entered the cryptocurrency scene with the launch of her very own token, the $MELANIA coin. The launch comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to see a surge in value with Bitcoin hitting a record high of $109,241 just days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

While her husband’s $TRUMP coin made waves earlier this week, Melania’s coin has already generated significant attention of its own. Promoted as a digital collectable, the $MELANIA coin is designed as a way for supporters to express their engagement with the values associated with the First Lady. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Melania shared: “The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now,” which was reposted by her husband.

The $MELANIA coin was launched just hours after Donald Trump's $TRUMP coin. Initially surging, the coin then experienced a brief dip before recovering, reaching a market cap of $13 billion. Despite the volatility, $MELANIA remains one of the top trending tokens in the crypto market. Its launch also caused some market turbulence, as investors shifted funds from $TRUMP to $MELANIA, driving the price of the latter coin higher while causing a drop in Trump’s token value. Despite this, the market remains relatively stable for now, with $MELANIA up by 16% since its debut.

The cryptocurrency world has been watching closely as both Melania and Donald Trump venture into the digital currency space. While Donald Trump’s coin is marketed as a celebration of “winning” and a show of support for his political values, Melania’s coin focuses more on digital collectables, without positioning itself as an investment vehicle.

The official website for $MELANIA states that the coin is not intended to be an investment or security but rather a way for supporters to engage with the symbol of Melania Trump. Meme coins, such as the $MELANIA coin are a type of cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes or pop culture trends. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which have established use cases, meme coins are typically driven by social media buzz and speculative trading. Their value can fluctuate wildly, making them a high-risk investment.

A notable example of this volatility was seen when a meme coin launched by “Hawk Tuah girl” Hailey Welch plummeted 95% shortly after its release. The coin, which initially boasted a market capitalisation of $500 million, fell to just $25 million. Traders often describe meme coins as a pure form of gambling, similar to a lottery ticket. These tokens, frequently driven by social media trends, can crash just as quickly as they rise.

With Bitcoin’s price hitting new highs, many see this as an indicator that Melania Trump’s coin could continue to rise in value as more people get involved in the growing cryptocurrency space. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are all experiencing price increases, signalling a broader interest in digital currencies that Trump has been eager to support since his election campaign.

Melania Trump’s foray into cryptocurrency reflects her increasing public presence and influence. She has consistently stayed out of the limelight compared to her husband, but with this new venture, she’s making a statement in the world of digital finance. Despite her new venture, Melania has historically remained under the radar and is likely to bring this into her position as first lady.

But at a different point in time, Donald Trump may have had a very different type of woman on his arm. He has been married three times, with each of his wives having a significant role in his public life.

Ivana Trump (1977–1992)

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was a Czechoslovakian-born model and businesswoman who became an integral part of the Trump Organisation. Married in 1977, the couple worked together to develop signature projects such as Trump Tower and the Plaza Hotel. They had three children—Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. However, their marriage unravelled amid public allegations of infidelity, leading to a highly publicised divorce in 1992. Despite the acrimonious split, Ivana maintained a connection to Trump, later describing herself as an informal advisor during his presidency.

Marla Maples (1993-1999)

Trump’s second marriage to actress and television personality Marla Maples, began under the scrutiny of tabloid headlines during his separation from Ivana. The pair married in 1993, just two months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. Known for her Southern charm and celebrity connections, Maples brought a touch of Hollywood to Trump’s life. Their marriage was short-lived though, ending in 1999. Maples has since focused on raising Tiffany, philanthropy and occasional television appearances, stepping away from the spotlight that often surrounds Trump.

Melania Trump- (2005-now)

Trump’s current wife, Melania, a Slovenian-born model, became the face of a new chapter in his life when they married in 2005. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by figures such as the Clintons and Billy Joel. As First Lady, Melania adopted a reserved and understated approach, focusing on her “Be Best” initiative aimed at children’s well-being. Her style and composure set her apart, and she often avoided the more contentious aspects of her husband’s political career. Together, they have one son, Barron, who remains largely out of the public eye.

As the Trump family continues to invest in and promote digital currencies, many are looking to see how the US Government will regulate the market under President Trump’s administration. He has already made promises to introduce industry-friendly regulations, potentially turning the US into a “crypto capital”. Either way, now is a great time to get into Bitcoin for anyone who was - or is- married to Trump.