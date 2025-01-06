Misinformation, money, and Musk: Elon's threat to British democracy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Elon Musk wades into British politics, I find myself increasingly concerned about the threat he poses to the very ideals of democracy.

The frenetic entry of Elon Musk into British politics is certainly something I would not have predicted a few years ago. But now, on the first Monday of the new year, I find myself increasingly concerned about the threat he poses to the very ideals of democracy - and anxious for what this could mean for the politics of 2025.

Elon Musk has kicked off the year by accusing British MPs of being “rape apologists”, and throwing his weight behind far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, whose divisive politics have long tested the boundaries of British law and society. Once hailed as an innovative force in tech, Musk now appears to be using his platform to inject conspiracy, misinformation and hostility into the UK’s political discourse.

This week, the billionaire has demanded the release of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court. Robinson’s conviction stems from screening his documentary, Silenced, in London’s Trafalgar Square, a film that falsely painted a 15-year-old Syrian refugee as a violent thug. Musk’s embrace of Robinson’s narrative has alarmed many in Britain.

His accusations that British MPs are “rape apologists” follow years of fraught political discourse around grooming gangs and institutional failures to protect vulnerable victims. But instead of focusing on justice or meaningful solutions, Musk’s interventions have inflamed tensions, giving platforms to divisive figures, and distorting the facts for his millions of followers.

Some might dismiss Musk’s erratic tweets as inconsequential noise, but they ignore a troubling reality: Musk’s platform is vast and his words matter. For many his unfiltered opinions echo their frustrations, validating views that might otherwise remain fringe. Ironically, Musk himself appears trapped in the echo chamber he has created - a billionaire indoctrinated by his own followers, amplifying their grievances while reinforcing his power over public discourse. When the owner of the platform controlling the conversation weighs in, people listen, whether he is right or wrong. Musk has the power to not only direct the news agenda, but also infantilise and destroy British politics, both home and abroad.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, right, and party treasurer Nick Candy with Elon Musk, centre, at Mar-A-Lago, the Florida home of US President elect Donald Trump | Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK/PA Wire

Once hailed as a visionary force in tech, Musk’s pivot to political meddling mirrors the trajectory of another larger-than-life figure: Donald Trump. Much like Trump, Musk’s appeal lies in his ability to blend populist rhetoric with a sense of outsider authenticity. Clearly Trump’s circus of an administration has emboldened Musk- and by conjuring a brand-new department for Musk to head, he has inflated his perceived expertise in realms far removed from his own achievements. Just as Trump seeks power and populist public obsession to satisfy his own ego, Elon desires the same. Yet unlike Trump, Musk operates from the shadows of unelected power- wielding his influence without accountability.

US Politics is one thing but when this seeps into the politics of a country 4,520 miles away, we should be very concerned. Only recently, reports emerged of a substantial donation made by Musk to the Reform Party- a move that saw the party rapidly grow its membership base, surpassing its centrist rivals. The UK’s strict rules on political donations exist to prevent campaigns from becoming contests of who can buy the most influence. Yet Musk’s actions represent a direct assault on this principle. And, in true Musk fashion, he did not stop there. Within weeks, he publicly chastised Nigel Farage’s leadership of the very party he helped bankroll.

Though this is troubling, in part it may be dismissed on the basis that Farage chose to get into bed with the tech mogul. But what is even more concerning still, is Musk’s growing audacity to insert himself into British politics at the highest levels. The fact that he can comment on the Prime Minister- and that Keir Starmer feels compelled to respond- underscores the disturbing scale of Musk’s influence. This is not just meddling; it’s a billionaire reshaping the political narrative of a country where he holds no democratic accountability. This raises a fundamental question about the balance between private influence and public accountability. He is not an elected politician - he is not even a British citizen. But under the guise of free speech, he has the potential to change the trajectory of the political agenda. And though Musk publicly champions free speech, his platform increasingly amplifies those who weaponize it to silence truth and sow division.

In one of his most powerful speeches to date, Starmer directly addressed Musk's meddling, stating: “We've seen this play out many times, whipping up intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it. His words resonated deeply, highlighting the growing unease over Musk's increasing involvement in UK politics. By wielding his influence to spread harmful, unverified claims, Musk exacerbates an already polarized political environment, creating fertile ground for misinformation to take root and thrive.

Starmer emphasised that political discourse must be rooted in “facts” and “truth,” drawing a sharp contrast to Musk's unchecked use of his platform. If the claims Musk publishes online were printed in a newspaper, they would be grounds for a libel lawsuit. Yet, as the owner of X, Musk operates with minimal accountability. By propagating these falsehoods, Musk risks not only fuelling the far right but also radicalizing a broader swath of mainstream British politics.

Furthermore, his antics risk derailing the political conversations that truly matter. His recent attacks have hijacked the spotlight from Prime Minister Starmer’s attempts to tackle critical issues like NHS waiting lists, turning the focus toward sensationalism instead of solutions. This distraction stifles meaningful debate and delays the policies desperately needed to address the everyday struggles of ordinary people.

For Starmer, Musk’s provocations offer a chance to demonstrate leadership by standing firm against baseless attacks. But Musk’s growing influence is a wake-up call. Society must find ways to counteract the spread of radicalism- whether it emanates from anonymous trolls or billionaire tech moguls.

As 2025 unfolds, the UK faces a defining choice: to uphold a politics grounded in truth and democratic accountability- or to succumb to the divisive echo chambers fuelled by unchecked private power. The stakes could not be higher. Musk may see himself as a disruptor, but it’s up to the British public and their leaders to ensure that disruption doesn’t come at the cost of democracy itself.