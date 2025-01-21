Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barron Trump, 18, joined his mother Melania Trump and siblings for the inauguration of his father, President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Social media users have been going wild over Barron Trump’s short interaction with former president Joe Biden. In a TikTok video, Barron appears to whisper something in Joe Biden’s ear and it looks like Joe Biden’s former smiling face changed to more of a solemn expression after the exchange.

The TikTok video has had 2.1 million views and one TikTok user said: “I read lips for a living he says YOUR DONE,” whilst another one wrote: “Someone please figure out what Barron said because I want the T-shirt.”

What did Barron Trump say to Joe Biden? Fans are going wild over TikTok video of the pair. Barron Trumpp attends the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/POOL/AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, it would seem that others are debunking the video and saying he walked over to both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to shake their hands. One X user wrote: “Barron Trump walking over to Joe Biden to shake his hand. I judge a man by the character of his children.”

Following the comment about Barron trump, other X users shared their thoughts and one wrote: “Pure class. I saw that live and was so proud of him,” whilst another wrote: “He shook Kamala’s hand also he’s a good kid.”

Despite the TikTok video that has gone viral, Barron Trump has been widely praised for his behaviour at his father Donald Trump’s inauguration. Many praised Melania Trump for raising Barron so well and one said: “His mama taught him well,” whilst another commented that “As a mother, I am moved. God bless him.”

How tall is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is 6'9. At the inauguration, he wore his hair slicked back, in a similar fashion to his brother, Donald Trump Jr, who is 47.

Where does Barron Trump go to College?

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron is studying at NYU Stern School of Business. During a Fox & Friends interview, Melania Trump previously said that “I feel that children, we have them feel they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron's yes and no and what he likes to do, where he would like to be.”