Although it should all be about his father President Donald Trump at the moment, it is his youngest son Barron Trump who is grabbing quite a few of the headlines.

Donald Trump was joined by all his family at his inauguration, wife Melania Trump, sons, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, daughter-in law Lara Trump, son-in-law, Jared Kusher, and of course his youngest son, Barron Trump.

Just like every other member of the Trump family, Barron Trump’s appearance at his father’s inauguration were scrutinised, from what he did and didn’t say to former President Joe Biden and photobombing his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany. The video, which was shared on X by Washing Post Reporter Emily Davies, shows Barron Trump sneaking behind Eric Trump’s wife Lara Trump and his sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany as they smiled for a photograph.

Barron Trump attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | Getty Images

Without question, one thing about Barron Trump’s appearance that always attracts attention is his height. He is 6-foot-7 and he towers over his father Donald Trump who is 6-foot-3. As for Barron’s mother, Melania Trump, she is five-foot 11.

Is Barron Trump as tall as LeBron James?

Barron Trump is not as tall as LeBron James who stands at 6-foot-9.

How old is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump is 18-years old. Barron turns 19 on March 20, 2025.

Does Barron Trump have a girlfriend?

When Donald Trump was interviewed by Patrick Bet-David last year on the PBD Podcast, he was asked by him if his son is “good with the ladies,” his father said to his knowledge that “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.” He also said: “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

Although Donald Trump believes Barron hasn’t had a girlfriend, a TikTok user known as ‘Maddie,’ has claimed they dated. ‘Maddie,’ whose handle is @maddatitude. She shared a video in 2020 which she captioned: “I went to school with Barron Trump and he was my “bf.” When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!” She then shared a photograph of classmates at the White House and also wrote: “Sorry gals he’s mine.” After she posted the video, one user said: “Was he nice? U ain’t answering these questions.” Maddie replied: “Soooo nice.”