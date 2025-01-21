Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Trump’s inauguration was of course all about him becoming the 47th US president, but his granddaughters Kai Trump and Arabella Kushner definitely made an impact.

Donald Trump has become the 47th US president and was surrounded by his family, including wife Melania, sons Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, daughter-in-law Lara and youngest son Barron. Ivanka Trump’s daughter Arabella Rose joined her and her husband Jared Kushner and brothers s Joseph Frederick and Theodore James at the church service at St. John's Church for the inauguration.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. was seen later on in the day at her grandfather Donald Trump’s inauguration and also attended his inaugural ball. She wore a Sherri Hill dress that was crystal-studded and featured a sweetheart neckline. Kai Trump shared a video of herself in her dress on Instagram and captioned the video”Inaugural ball dance ready,” and tagged the designer Sherri Hill.

Kai Trump is prolific on social media and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million followers on TikTok. She also posted her outfit to TikTok and she has received over 9000 comments. One said: “Tell grandpa thank you,” whilst another said: “God bless this beautiful family”

Earilier in the day, Kai Trump was seen wearing a grey sweater dress.

Who is Kai Trump’s mother?

Kai Trump’s mother is Vanessa Trump, she is the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the couple were married between 2005 and 2018. The pair share four other children, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Kai Trump was born on May 12, 2007 and was reportedly named after Danish jazz musician Kai Ewans. Kai Trump and her grandfather Donald Trump share a mutual love for golf and she has previously said about their interest that “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head, and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. She also said: "But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too.

Who is Arabella Rose Kushner?

Arabella Rose Kushner is the oldest child of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner. Arabella Rose Kushner was born on July 17, 2011 and Ivanka shared the news of her birth on X where she said: “This morning [Jared] and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world.” Ivanka also said: "We feel incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!"

Although she does not have social media, Arabella Rose Kushner is set to gain more prominence in future years. She looked incredibly chic in a beige coat dress that she wore with matching trousers and featured on NationalWorld’s best dressed list from Donald Trump’s inauguration.